Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Shares Bought by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,516 shares during the quarter. Apollo Investment accounts for about 1.3% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned about 0.34% of Apollo Investment worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AINV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 75,796 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of AINV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.29. 170,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,773. The stock has a market cap of $932.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.00. Apollo Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The business had revenue of $54.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 9.2%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 57.41%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

