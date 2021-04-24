AppCoins (APPC) Price Hits $0.20

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. AppCoins has a market cap of $49.98 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00064937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00017815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00091304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00053645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.69 or 0.00652320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.93 or 0.07801046 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

APPC is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,321,974 coins and its circulating supply is 245,321,973 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.