Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Reduced by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 11.6% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Apple by 304.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 429.5% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 39,258 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Apple by 307.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 43,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 32,962 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Apple by 284.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,724,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Apple by 327.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 182,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,130,000 after acquiring an additional 139,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $134.32 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

