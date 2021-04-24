Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.2% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Apple by 295.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,952,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,700,448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,862,787 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 257.6% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,475,591 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,371,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750,520 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 233.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,645,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,158,416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,053,698 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

Shares of AAPL opened at $134.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.16. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.25 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.