Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,280 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.0% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Apple by 12.6% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 65,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $134.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.25 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.