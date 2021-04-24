APY.Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $2.02 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. APY.Finance has a market cap of $33.51 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00058365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.89 or 0.00267098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.01 or 0.01017059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,788.33 or 1.00073141 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00022789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.07 or 0.00599106 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,694,291 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

