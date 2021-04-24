APYSwap Trading Down 19.7% Over Last Week (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. APYSwap has a market cap of $12.75 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.69 or 0.00003323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00059215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.26 or 0.00264412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.49 or 0.01011262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,741.73 or 0.99930131 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00022763 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.56 or 0.00597825 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,556,080 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

