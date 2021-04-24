Aragon Court (ANJ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.59 Million

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Aragon Court coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon Court has a market cap of $16.59 million and $56,788.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00065269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00018032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00091638 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00053956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $325.06 or 0.00656827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,733.99 or 0.07545132 BTC.

About Aragon Court

Aragon Court (CRYPTO:ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

