Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 246.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 738.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $40.67.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

