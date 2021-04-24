Argon Trading Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Argon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges. Argon has a market cap of $7.56 million and approximately $726,323.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Argon has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00059173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.03 or 0.00266663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $502.56 or 0.00999854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,410.01 or 1.00291135 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00022679 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.15 or 0.00615048 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,509,542 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.