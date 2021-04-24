Aries Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,131.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,877.88. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,230.38 and a 1 year high of $2,306.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,207.81.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.