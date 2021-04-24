Arion Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $19.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, Arion has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a total market cap of $102,739.66 and approximately $19.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00061279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.00268894 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004070 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00023830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,585.66 or 1.00201716 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.31 or 0.00629084 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.78 or 0.01016012 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Arion’s total supply is 13,841,878 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

