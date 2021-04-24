Arionum Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 94.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One Arionum coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arionum has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Arionum has a market capitalization of $151,339.38 and approximately $86.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,380.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,205.67 or 0.04466637 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.99 or 0.00457639 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $769.14 or 0.01557568 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.79 or 0.00736696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.71 or 0.00479361 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00060523 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.63 or 0.00414382 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

