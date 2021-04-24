Arionum Reaches Market Cap of $79,239.29 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 25% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 44.1% against the US dollar. One Arionum coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Arionum has a market cap of $79,239.29 and $1.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,710.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,193.40 or 0.04412360 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.99 or 0.00452605 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $771.01 or 0.01550998 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.00 or 0.00782533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.09 or 0.00472921 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00059239 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $203.80 or 0.00409973 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Arionum Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

