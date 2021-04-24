Ark Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14.70 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $213.62 million and approximately $14.70 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00003341 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00010510 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000899 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 156,831,734 coins and its circulating supply is 128,710,837 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.