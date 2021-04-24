Ark Price Reaches $1.59 (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Ark has a total market cap of $204.85 million and $10.72 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00003166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 31.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00010350 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000871 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 156,844,332 coins and its circulating supply is 128,723,435 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

