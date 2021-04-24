ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Down 18.6% Over Last Week

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $23.66 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00058316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.30 or 0.00267050 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $507.69 or 0.01017114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,016.05 or 1.00202827 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00022826 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.01 or 0.00599034 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

