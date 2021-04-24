Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 87.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,219 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arvinas by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARVN. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $69,240.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,295.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,189 shares of company stock valued at $10,845,877. 10.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARVN stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $92.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 2.14.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

