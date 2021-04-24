Arweave Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.51 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Arweave has a total market cap of $828.32 million and approximately $20.51 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $24.80 or 0.00048901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00015723 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.