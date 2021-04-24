AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) Price Hits $2.00 on Top Exchanges

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 25.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a market cap of $1.32 billion and $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00063380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00017538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00056526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00091434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.98 or 0.00646410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.82 or 0.07856580 BTC.

About AscendEX (BitMax) Token

AscendEX (BitMax) Token is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling AscendEX (BitMax) Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AscendEX (BitMax) Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AscendEX (BitMax) Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AscendEX (BitMax) Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

