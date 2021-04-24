Ashland Global (ASH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Ashland Global to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ashland Global to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ashland Global stock opened at $92.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.07 and its 200-day moving average is $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.90. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $92.97. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

