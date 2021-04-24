ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ASLN stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.20. 665,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,562. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASLN shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

