Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 3.2% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.30 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.92. The company has a market cap of $237.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

