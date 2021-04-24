Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Buys 8,864 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.2% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $168,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,207.81.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,230.38 and a 1 year high of $2,306.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,131.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1,877.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.