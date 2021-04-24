Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $106.44 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 27,640 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 2.6% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $106,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 80.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $33,830,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $301.13 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $180.82 and a one year high of $315.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.32. The company has a market capitalization of $857.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $20,380,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.03.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

