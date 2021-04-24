Atico Mining’s (ATY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at M Partners

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at M Partners in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. M Partners also issued estimates for Atico Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.
Separately, Laurentian decreased their price target on Atico Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday.
CVE:ATY opened at C$0.64 on Friday. Atico Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.23 and a 1 year high of C$0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$76.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Atico Mining Company Profile
Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
