Atico Mining’s (ATY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at M Partners

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at M Partners in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. M Partners also issued estimates for Atico Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Laurentian decreased their price target on Atico Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday.

CVE:ATY opened at C$0.64 on Friday. Atico Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.23 and a 1 year high of C$0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$76.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Kim Charisse Casswell sold 85,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$48,158.52. Also, Director Fernando Elias Ganoza sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$77,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,867,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,027,302.10. Insiders have sold 371,890 shares of company stock valued at $213,339 in the last ninety days.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

