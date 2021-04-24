Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Atkore worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Atkore by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 72,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 139,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $76.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.10. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $76.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The firm had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATKR. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

