Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,273 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,496 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 346,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACBI opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $533.89 million, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. G.Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

