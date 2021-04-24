Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,106 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Atmos Energy worth $54,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 13.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after buying an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 28.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after buying an additional 28,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.92.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $103.35 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $109.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

