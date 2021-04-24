Auctus Achieves Market Cap of $12.61 Million (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Auctus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000545 BTC on exchanges. Auctus has a market capitalization of $12.61 million and approximately $75,589.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Auctus has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00063751 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00081973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00017391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00054822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00090841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.55 or 0.00646901 BTC.

About Auctus

AUC is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 45,682,485 coins. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

