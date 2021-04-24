Audius (AUDIO) Price Hits $1.82 on Major Exchanges

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, Audius has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. One Audius coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.82 or 0.00003584 BTC on exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $218.30 million and $35.04 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00063347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00017454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00054947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00091216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.39 or 0.00642979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.89 or 0.07741715 BTC.

About Audius

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

