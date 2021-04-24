Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will report earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.42). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AUPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 30,329 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $12.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.