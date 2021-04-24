Aurora Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.21 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $46.56 million and approximately $8.21 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00063708 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00079940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00017504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00054625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00091064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.53 or 0.00650488 BTC.

About Aurora

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

