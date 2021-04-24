Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Lowered by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,896,000 after buying an additional 23,346 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $195.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.97. The company has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $197.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

