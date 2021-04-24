Autonio (NIOX) Market Capitalization Tops $18.55 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 41.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $18.55 million and approximately $493,797.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00058939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.16 or 0.00264297 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.72 or 0.01011998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,737.93 or 0.99951422 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00023057 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $306.89 or 0.00604553 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,323,050 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

