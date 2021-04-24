Avast Plc (LON:AVST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avast Plc (LON:AVST) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 541.82 ($7.08).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) price target on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.95) target price on shares of Avast in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

In related news, insider Warren Finegold sold 68,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.25), for a total transaction of £325,670.96 ($425,491.19).

Shares of LON AVST opened at GBX 481.70 ($6.29) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 462.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 491.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of £4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89. Avast has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.59 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Avast’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Avast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

