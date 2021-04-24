Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

AVYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avaya to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

AVYA stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.41. Avaya has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avaya will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Avaya by 905.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth $239,000.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

