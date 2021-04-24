Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
AVYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avaya to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.
AVYA stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.41. Avaya has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39.
In related news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Avaya by 905.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth $239,000.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.