Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.48. Avient has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $51.94.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.09 million. Avient’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avient will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

