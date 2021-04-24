AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

AVRO stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17. Analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,505,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,810,000 after purchasing an additional 870,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AVROBIO by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,098,000 after purchasing an additional 665,714 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in AVROBIO by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,253,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 563,873 shares in the last quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new stake in AVROBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $5,078,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in AVROBIO by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 932,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,001,000 after buying an additional 225,745 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

