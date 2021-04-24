Axe Hits One Day Volume of $35,141.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Axe has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $35,141.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Axe has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

