Axie Infinity (AXS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $45.36 Million

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $291.44 million and $45.36 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One Axie Infinity coin can now be purchased for about $6.74 or 0.00013294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00063158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00017541 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00058028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00091353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.92 or 0.00646997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,102.47 or 0.08094324 BTC.

Axie Infinity is a coin. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,253,284 coins. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

