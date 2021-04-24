Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $263.92

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 263.92 ($3.45) and traded as high as GBX 302 ($3.95). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92), with a volume of 701,828 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAB. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 465.14 ($6.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 257.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 263.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

