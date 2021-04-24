Balancer Hits Market Capitalization of $319.15 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. In the last week, Balancer has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. Balancer has a market capitalization of $319.15 million and $73.87 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer coin can currently be bought for about $45.96 or 0.00093501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00064502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00017507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00090863 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00052570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.92 or 0.00644724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,726.74 or 0.07581482 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

