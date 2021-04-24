bAlpha Price Hits $611.31 on Top Exchanges (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. bAlpha has a market cap of $7.99 million and $648,133.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for about $611.31 or 0.01205964 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 13,073 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

