Banano (BAN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $224,801.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $17.16 million and $224,801.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Asch (XAS) traded 5,163,986.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,180.86 or 0.02348842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00058853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00063380 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.00 or 0.00266536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00017538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,445,880 coins and its circulating supply is 1,217,834,435 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

