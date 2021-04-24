Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,621 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $894,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.18. 48,688,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,312,805. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The firm has a market cap of $338.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

