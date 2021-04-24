Banta Asset Management LP Purchases 6,360 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Banta Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 14.7% of Banta Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock opened at $383.03 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $253.97 and a 52 week high of $384.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.