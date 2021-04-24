Bao Finance (BAO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.54 Million

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $31.76 million and $1.54 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00058812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.67 or 0.00263105 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.12 or 0.01019791 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00023267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,860.45 or 1.00106088 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.41 or 0.00608988 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.