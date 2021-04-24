Base Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.77 Million (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00003303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $2.77 million and $345,334.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00063301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00017691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00056375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00091231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,113.47 or 0.08205993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.47 or 0.00645294 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 2,387,943 coins and its circulating supply is 1,672,526 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.