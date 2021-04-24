Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will report $2.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies posted sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $8.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 244.6% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHC stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

